Richland County Coroner identifies person killed after ATV overturns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following an ATV accident in Richland County.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Friday on Ridgecrest Court at Castle Ridge Drive.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said James M. Tyson, 59, was going too fast for conditions. Ultimately, the ATV overturned and landed on the driver.
Officials said Tyson was not wearing a helmet and died on the scene.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts reports the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma and traumatic asphyxiation.
