More than 2,400 people have coronavirus in North Carolina, 25 deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported a total of 2,093 cases of coronavirus across 88 counties on Friday morning.
On Friday, state health officials said 24 deaths were reported, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
That figure only includes two of the three deaths reported in Mecklenburg County.
The latest number includes 635 cases in Mecklenburg County, the NCDHHS website reports.
As of Saturday morning, more than 38,000 tests have been conducted.
COVID-19 TIMELINE
- March 10: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declares state of emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares National Emergency | S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declares state of emergency
- March 14: North Carolina closes all public schools, bans gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 15: South Carolina closes all public schools, recommends limiting large gatherings
- March 17: North Carolina limits restaurants to carry out or delivery, expands unemployment benefits
- March 18: North Carolina confirms first case of COVID-19 from community spread
- March 24: Cooper signs executive order closing NC K-12 public schools through May 15
- March 25: North Carolina announces first coronavirus-related death
Public schools in the state will remain closed through May 15, Cooper announced in an order Monday.
An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 50 people or less.
Gov. Cooper also previously issued an executive order that closes bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. The order unlocked unemployment benefits for those who lost, or lose, their job during the coronavirus outbreak.
