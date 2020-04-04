Lexington Co. deputy tests positive for COVID-19, department officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County patrol deputy is now in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
“As an agency, we are very concerned about the deputy’s health and well-being,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Although he has been isolated, he’s in good spirits as he continues to rest.”
Officials said the South Region office near Pelion, where the deputy works, has been thoroughly cleaned to reduce the spread of the virus. Sheriff Koon also noted that LCSD is working with DHEC to monitor the health status of those who have been in close contact with the deputy over the last few days.
“We’re doing everything we can to protect our employees so they can continue to protect our community,” he said.
Koon said the department has implemented procedures for the safety of its employees including checking their temperatures at the start of each shift. The department has also modified staffing levels to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing working areas to be cleaned.
Officials with the sheriff’s department said all employees are aware of the precautions and preventative measures to take in case there is a possible exposure moving forward.
“We do know our best defense against COVID-19 is to frequently wash our hands with soap and water, stay at least six feet away from others, and stay home if you feel sick,” Koon said.
