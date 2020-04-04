Department of Mental Health releases resources for South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina officials want to make sure citizens are taking care of their mental health along with their physical health.
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health has released resources for South Carolinians during this difficult time.
SCDMH is open and fully operational across all of its inpatient facilities and community help centers.
SCDMH has clinics in all 46 counties of our state.
SCDMH has a community crisis response intervention team. The invention team is mobile and available 24/7. You can contact them at 1-833-364-2274.
If you are feeling suicidal, you are urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK.
A crisis text line has also been established and can be reached by texting HOME to 741741.
Both of those lines are answered 24 hours a day by trained counselors.
Information about SCDMH resources and clinics can be found online at scdmh.net.
