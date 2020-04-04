’The curve looks spooky’: An immunologist reacts to South Carolina’s lack of a stay-at-home order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina remains one of the few states still without a statewide stay-at-home order.
For weeks, Gov. Henry McMaster has added new restrictions to limit social distancing in the state, but has stopped short of requiring South Carolinians to stay at home unless going to specific, essential locations.
Without these orders in place, what do scientists believe the spread of COVID-19 will look like in our state? WIS spoke to Dr. Michael Schmidt and an immunologist and epidemiologist at MUSC in Charleston.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
ADAM MINTZER: How is the South Carolina curve looking?
DR. SCHMIDT: The South Carolina curve is looking a bit spooky. Right now we don't have as many cases as our sister areas like New York City, California, or Washington state, and that is owing to the fact that we didn't have our lockdown order soon enough.
We can anticipate in the next week or so to see many more cases in South Carolina, which is scary for most people. And we are hoping that the social distancing we have all been following will actually limit the number of cases. But presently we are seeing that our curve will probably not peak until the end of the month, and that's a long way away.
MINTZER: What happens after we hit the peak?
SCHMIDT: Once we reach the peak we still have new cases as we literally come down the mountain. We will still have new people getting sick, but we will see fewer and fewer infections as we get down the mountain.
MINTZER: Should South Carolina be under a statewide stay-at-home order?
SCHMIDT: We know the stay-at-home orders have worked. California is a great testament to a stay-at-home order. Theirs was issued shortly after the first of March. And as Dr. Birx said in the news conference with the President, California's curve is looking great. It's flattening, and they're hopeful that California will turn the corner. Unfortunately, we in South Carolina still have yet to have a stay at home order. The governor is hoping the good behavior of South Carolinians won't require that he do that order. But the stay-at-home order did indeed work in California, it has worked in Washington, and we know it has worked in places like South Korea, and other places around the globe where they reached their peak and are now getting back to normal.
MINTZER: Gov. McMaster has taken other steps like shutting down non-essential businesses, limiting access to public spaces, and other moves to encourage social distancing. Is that the equivalent of a stay-at-home order?
SCHMIDT: The Governor has done a good job at trying to control the chaos of this pandemic, and those limited closures have indeed helped South Carolina get its infection rate under control. Unfortunately, the rate is not listening to the Governor, the rate continues to increase. So, we may need to resort to a stay-at-home order to really cripple the inflection rate from getting worse.
MINTZER: What more should a stay-at-home order entail?
SCHMIDT: A stay-at-home order effectively limits all contact, so only essential personal can go about their normal lives. When you need groceries only one person will be able to go out and get groceries rather than it being a full adventure. A stay-at-home order really limits the number of individuals in public places and really limits the virus' ability to jump from person to person.
MINTZER: What do we know about coronavirus now that we didn't know at the beginning of March?
SCHMIDT: We know that there are a large number of asymptomatic individuals who are out and about with infections, interacting with individuals, and they don't even feel unwell. And it is the asymptomatic people who are responsible for the spreading of disease across the country. That's why stay-at-home orders work. You can be out and about feeling perfectly okay, and yet you are infectious, and you can transfer the virus from yourself just by the mere act of talking, sneezing, or coughing on someone else you can actually transfer that virus.
The other thing we have learned about this virus is it's really hearty. It can live on solid surfaces for up to about 96 hours.
MINTZER: Will the recommendation for cloth masks help?
SCHMIDT: That will limit the spread from the asymptomatic because the mask will actually contain the bulk of the viruses that are being expelled form that individual. So the masks are not necessarily there for you, they are there to protect the virus from being spread. Appreciate when you take the mask off it's dirty. Consider it to be contaminated with coronavirus and drop it then into the wash if it's able to launder. And before you interact with your fingers, you have to be certain that you wash your hands well. Remember drying time is killing time.
MINTZER: Do hospital systems in SC have enough personal protective equipment?
SCHMIDT: We are still desperately short in the majority of South Carolina hospitals, and that is the biggest lesson we have learned. We need to make certain that our supply chain is able to supply a critical level of PPE for the next pandemic we will see. Because this isn't the last one.
MINTZER: What will the "cooling down" of social distancing look like?
SCHMIDT: The hardest question I get asked is when can things get back to normal. And right now this is the hardest question that everyone is trying to determine an answer for.
The great might of the American manufacturing sector is tooling up. Soon we will have lots of PPE. Soon we will have lots of diagnostic tests. There are principally two tests we can use. One that determines whether you have an active virus in you. The other is whether you have had the infection and are immune. That’s the serology test. So those two tests are going into wide-spread manufacturing in the over the next three weeks, and soon we will see them deployed throughout the county. Then it will be up to health departments to test individuals to understand whether the infection has peaked in a local community, and then whether the local community has been appropriately protected or acquired herd immunity (https://apic.org/monthly_alerts/herd-immunity/) to determine if it’s safe to go back to our normal lives...if you don’t get tested don’t worry the modelers are trying to understand the sample to get back to normal.
There are also some wacky ideas to figure out and assess whether a community is safe to go back and resume its normal life. Some of it involves testing our sewage treatment plants. You know it's a wild idea going down into our sewage treatment plants, getting a bucket of sewage, and then asking the question of how much virus in our waste. But, we can do that.
MINTZER: Do we know why this virus affects everyone differently?
SCHMIDT: No, unfortunately not. This virus initially behaves like every other cold virus. You feel unwell, you develop aches and pains. You develop upper respiratory symptoms. And then your immune system begins to interact with the virus. That's why it behaves differently in everyone. Depending upon whether or not you have any lung issues like asthma, what medications you're on, whether or not you're a diabetic, whether or not you have heart disease, whether or not your immune system is just hyper. All of those things determine whether you have a good outcome or a bad outcome.
MINTZER: Knowing all of this, what keeps you up at night?
SCHMIDT: What keeps me up at night is the uncertainty. When this pandemic began we didn't think there were going to be asymptomatic carriers. We now know that's completely false, there are indeed asymptomatic carriers which is why the virus has spread so easily and significantly across the United States. In countries where social distancing orders were implemented early like South Korea and China, the virus peaked rather early and was shut down. They are now getting back to work. Unfortunately, in the United States we didn't invoke social distancing until the horse has already left the barn and was in the farmer's other field. So now we are consequently suffering the sin of waiting before we literally repented.
