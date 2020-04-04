’The curve looks spooky’: An immunologist reacts to South Carolina’s lack of a stay-at-home order

The great might of the American manufacturing sector is tooling up. Soon we will have lots of PPE. Soon we will have lots of diagnostic tests. There are principally two tests we can use. One that determines whether you have an active virus in you. The other is whether you have had the infection and are immune. That’s the serology test. So those two tests are going into wide-spread manufacturing in the over the next three weeks, and soon we will see them deployed throughout the county. Then it will be up to health departments to test individuals to understand whether the infection has peaked in a local community, and then whether the local community has been appropriately protected or acquired herd immunity (https://apic.org/monthly_alerts/herd-immunity/) to determine if it’s safe to go back to our normal lives...if you don’t get tested don’t worry the modelers are trying to understand the sample to get back to normal.