Coroner: 17-year-old dies in hit-and-run collision on I-26 in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian who was hit by a tractor-trailer in Newberry County on Friday has now been identified.
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office said 17-year-old Emmanuil G. Khmelnitskiy of Inman was hit by the truck in a hit-and-run collision on I-26 East near mile marker 72. That’s near S.C. Highway 121.
Khmelnitskiy was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are now investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.