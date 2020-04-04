Aiken Department of Public Safety investigating fatal shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Aiken Department of Public Safety is investing a shooting that left one man dead.
On April 3rd, officials responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Pine Drive and Pickens Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Officers found a 26-year-old Lafayette Williams lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who has any information about this shooting is urged to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.