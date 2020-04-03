S.C. governor suspends short-term rentals, closes more non-essential businesses effective Monday

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has issued two new executive orders to address the coronavirus outbreak in South Carolina.
The governor is speaking now alongside public health officials.
McMaster has expanded his original order closing non-essential businesses to now include the following types of stores: furniture, jewelry, department, clothing and shoes, florists, books, crafts and music stores.
Stores that can remain open include grocery stories, gas stations, hardware stores, home improvement stores and firearm retailers.
This order will go into effect Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m.
The governor’s other executive order goes into effect immediately.
It suspends short-term rentals throughout the state to people traveling from coronavirus hotspots across the country. This includes hotels, short-term rentals, vacation homes, B&B’s, timeshares, etc.
Members of the military, first responders and commercial transport workers are exempt from this order.
Friday, DHEC reported 147 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 1,700, with cases in all 46 counties in the state.
So far, 34 people have died after contracting the virus. Most of those people have been elderly, with underlying health conditions, DHEC said. However, one person was middle-aged with no underlying conditions.
Many people have asked WIS about the number of people who have recovered from the virus in the state, but DHEC has not provided that information, saying they don’t track cases after a person tests positive.
South Carolina is one of only 11 states that remains without a statewide stay-at-home order.
The governor said he is taking a “deliberate approach” and being “as aggressive as possible” to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
McMaster previously ordered the non-essential businesses highlighted in the below picture to close.
Public schools in the state are closed through April.
