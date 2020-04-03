SC fifth-grader making red crosses to support healthcare workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Like most students in South Carolina, 10-year-old Landon Barley has a lot of free time right now.
He's been doing some school work, playing some video games and fine-tuning his soccer skills. When's he's not doing that, Landon's been working on a little “art project.”
"We kind of started with 10 to 15 of these crosses,” Landon’s mother, Chrystal, said. “We thought no big deal...and here we are."
She said as she helped put together dozens of red crosses.
Landon said he got the idea after talking to one of his classmates. His classmate's mother works in healthcare.
"She's spending a lot of time away from her family to help the people who are sick. So, I wanted to do something to support them," Landon said.
Landon said the red crosses are meant to thank and honor those on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
"I wanted to show support for all the doctors, nurses, health care professionals, and first responders," he said.
His family members, who also have a little bit of free time on their hands now too, are chipping in. His father, Josh, helps saw the wood.
"There's been a big change around here but things are okay,” Josh said. “We got a little guy with a heart of gold."
So far, dozens of neighbors have put the red crosses on their front doors. The demand has gone beyond the Palmetto State. Landon and his family have shipped crosses to Florida, Ohio, Maryland, and New York.
Landon is selling these crosses for five dollars each. He is using that money to help children's hospitals in South Carolina.
"We learned that they had to throw away all their toys and art supplies,” Landon said. “So, we wanted to raise money to get toys and art supplies for these hospitalized kids."
His parents said they're really inspired by the good their son is trying to do for others.
"For Landon to do this...to make a difference, I don't have words," Chrystal said.
Landon said all he wants to do is put a smile on someone's face during this uncertain time.
"I just wanted to show support for everyone and hope for the best," Landon said.
If you’d like some more information on these crosses you can email Landon’s mother at chrystalbarley@gmail.com.
