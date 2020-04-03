SC DEW: When CARES Act benefits arrive, more people can get help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While Congress has passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which aims to help workers and businesses suffering due to COVID-19, South Carolina and other states are still waiting to find out when that money will hit their state systems.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says right now it is still required to follow standard practices for unemployment. That means to qualify for benefits, you must be willing and able to work.
DEW officials say if you have been furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19, you are able and willing to work, so you should qualify for benefits.
That being said, if you can’t work because you are in quarantine or have to stay home to care for a child due to schools being closed -- then you are technically not willing and able to work. This will likely result in your application being denied, and self-employed individuals will also likely not be eligible for unemployment benefits through the state.
However, DEW says the CARES Act is much more inclusive on which individuals qualify for financial help. DEW says once the federal money is available in South Carolina, they expect some people who were initially denied for the state’s unemployment benefits will be eligible for CARES Act funds.
DEW officials say it is waiting on guidance from the Department of Labor, but they are still encouraging people who are unsure of whether or not they will qualify for unemployment benefits to submit an application. Once the CARES Act funds hit the state, you will already be in the system and they say this should speed up the process for you receiving benefits.
DEW will also have to work with the Department of Labor to set up a newly-created program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). This program will be for contract or self-employed workers who need unemployment benefits.
- As nearly 100,000 South Carolinians file for unemployment, system still having issues
- Frequently Asked Questions for those applying for unemployment in S.C.
- Relief fund launched to help S.C. hospitality workers affected by coronavirus outbreak
- Residents can now apply for benefits with SC Thrive without leaving home
- WIC participants can now receive benefits without going to office, officials say
- S.C. unemployment insurance claims up more than 100% in one week
The maximum amount of unemployment benefits you can receive a week in South Carolina is $326, but once the CARES Act funds are available, those who qualify should see an extra $600 per week through the end of July.
For those still having trouble accessing the DEW online application or getting through on the Telclaim number, DEW said Thursday afternoon it worked with its phone vendor to add more phone lines. This should eliminate busy signals. Officials say heavy traffic to the online portals caused slowdowns Thursday, but DEW has doubled the number of servers to help eliminate that issue.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.