Resident at Columbia senior apartment community tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a letter sent to residents at Christopher Towers, a person living in the apartment building has tested positive for COVID-19.
The building listed as “an apartment community for older citizens.”
The notice given to residents there says in part “please be aware that a tenant at Christopher Towers Apartments has just recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The individual has been instructed to self-quarantine in their apartment.”
The letter goes on to say that at this time they are unable to determine how that resident contracted the virus.
Because the apartment building is specifically for residents who are older, this case is particularly concerning. According to the CDC, older adults ages 65 and above are at higher risk for severe illness when it comes to the coronavirus.
Also in the notice sent to residents were steps the building administration is taking to prevent a possible outbreak within the apartment community. They include the elimination of all community events, not allowing residents to gather in groups of three or more, and only allowing essential service provers to enter that building.
WIS reached out to Christopher Towers Apartments for comment and they asked that we call back after the deadline for this story.
