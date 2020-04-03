Order closing ‘non-essential’ S.C. businesses takes effect at 5 p.m.

McMaster said any businesses with questions about whether they qualify as essential should complete an Essential Business Clarification form located on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website, or send the questions to covid19sc@sccommerce.com. Business representatives can also call 803-734-2873. A team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours, the governor’s office website states.