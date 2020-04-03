Muschamp family launches ‘Feed Our Heroes’ Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and his wife, Carol, have initiated a new non-profit foundation called “Feed Our Heroes.”
The campaign will help feed healthcare employees fighting COVID-19 in Richland, Lexington, and Sumter counties. The food will be delivered to local hospitals in those counties.
"We wanted to do something for the community during this pandemic," said Will Muschamp. “We reached out to Joe Walker at Marco's Pizza and told him we wanted to show our gratitude by feeding those healthcare employees who are on the front line, working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus and providing exceptional patient care here in the Midlands."
The Muschamps are working in conjunction with Marco’s Pizza to initiate the foundation. The Central Carolina Community Foundation will be the fiscal sponsor for the campaign.
If you would like to donate to the “Feed Our Heroes” Foundation, visit this link.
