Man killed in early morning shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Sumter early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of South Main Street, near Red Bay Road, police said.
Sherrod Carlton Smith, 31, of Wedgefield, was sitting in a car parked in that backyard when someone walked up and shot him, investigators said.
Officers said a woman who was also in the car got away and was not hurt.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
