Lexington Medical Center requests homemade, hope-filled greeting cards for patients

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the spread of coronavirus, Lexington Medical Center has implemented a strict policy prohibiting visitors. So in an effort to bring smiles to the faces of patients and boost community morale, Lexington Medical Center is collecting homemade greeting cards for patients in the hospital.
Lexington Medical Center is requesting cards with hope-filled, happy messages. The cards should be designed for all inpatients, not just individuals who have coronavirus. Staff members at the hospital will distribute the cards throughout the hospital and nurses will deliver them to patients’ rooms.
With schools across the state being closed until the end of April Donna Peele, the director of Pastoral Care at LMC says that designing cards can be a good activity for children during this time.
“Children need a way to express their concerns in a positive way. By thinking beyond themselves, they learn about empathy and discover their power to help their world instead of being stuck in what feels like an out of control situation to them,” said Peele.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, individuals who would like to bring cards to the hospital should place them in a sealed zipper storage bag. The cards should be tightly sealed in the bag for 24 hours, which will kill any germs on the cards that could be transferred to patients or staff.
Those donating the cards should drop off the bags at the South Entrance of the hospital located at 2720 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That’s the entrance at the front of the hospital complex along Highway 378.
Upon arrival, call (803) 791-2901 and a representative from Pastoral Care will pick up the cards from the car window.
Currently, in South Carolina there are more than 1,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus with the death toll reaching 31. There is a documented case in all 46 counties of the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
RELATED STORIES
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.