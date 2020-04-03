Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina say nearly 60 homeless people have either been suspected or confirmed to have the coronavirus, or have been exposed to someone who has. The Charlotte Observer reports Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris briefed members of the General Assembly on Thursday about the county’s response to COVID-19. She said 58 people — all but one who are homeless — are staying in a hotel leased by the county for people who have tested positive for the virus, display symptoms and are awaiting results, or have been exposed to someone with the virus and need somewhere to isolate.