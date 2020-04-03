KFC franchisees launch ‘30 Days of Giving’ to support local children in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - KFC restaurants in South Carolina are initiating a “30 Days of Giving” campaign to feed children who usually depend on school lunches for nutrition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures.
The restaurants will give away 50 kids’ meals per day throughout the month of April. Because the dining areas are closed, the kids’ meals can be picked up at the drive-thru and the children receiving the meal must be in the vehicle.
The meal will consist of a piece of dark meat chicken, a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and a Capri Sun.
The restaurants expect to give away more than 35,000 meals to area children.
