‘I think it will be a big mess’: SC businesses may have to wait weeks to see loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, thousands of businesses in the Midlands and across the nation began submitting their application for loans from the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program. It’s part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last Friday that is set on helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
$350 billion of the 2.2 trillion dollar package is set aside for small businesses applying for these loans, but even though the application process opened Friday, some bankers said that it might take days to weeks before any businesses start seeing money in their pockets from the loans.
The owners at Blue Marlin said after losing about 90% to 95% of their business over the last few weeks, the loan is exactly what they need right now to rehire some of the employees they’ve had to lay off over the last few weeks.
“Around 90%, 95% it just stopped. The spigot just turned off. If you look in the Vista right now, it’s a ghost town,” Bill Dukes, the founder of Blue Marlin said.
Dukes, and his son, Ryan Dukes, said they are doing to-go orders and family dinners, but it hasn’t been enough and they’ve had to lay off over 75 employees.
“We are their family, they are our family, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure they are taken care of,” Ryan Dukes said.
Bill said he submitted an application for a loan from SBA’s Payroll Protection Program on Friday, which is aimed at helping businesses keep their employees on staff and their doors open the next few months.
“I think it will be a big mess,” he said. “Again, I’m not saying that negatively toward the government agencies. They’ve had to try to build this airplane as it was taking off, but at this point, you’ve got a huge flow of information going through a very small portal,” Fred Green, the CEO and president of SC Bankers Association, said.
Green said the way the process works is that a business sends the loan application to their bank. The bank then submits the request through the Small Business Administration’s portal. Once the loan is approved, the bank will be able to grant the loan.
The loan is calculated based on things like employee payroll and mortgage payments. Officials said that, if a business keeps the same level of employees they started with, the loan will be forgiven. However, bankers said it might be days to weeks before any businesses start seeing the loans if they get a loan at all.
“The demand is high. The capacity of the appropriate is inadequate to meet the demand we are seeing. The capacity of the SBA to process it in a matter of 24 hours is just not there, no fault of theirs,” Mike Crapps, the president and CEO of First Community Bank, said.
However, the loan process hasn’t been without hiccups, with The SBA and Treasury issuing new guidance on how the loans work last night, which changed the application for the loans.
“The guidelines changed overnight. The application form itself changed overnight, so people who submitted applications to their financial institution have to resubmit today or next week,” Crapps said.
Bill said he had to redo their application today after the rules changed last night, but he knows their employees are counting on them and they won’t let them down.
“We all succeed together and fail together and they knew that we are not failing people,” Ryan Dukes said, “ and we aren’t going to let them fail either.”
Time is of the essence if you are a small business applying for one of these loans. Officials said that the loans will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Officials said businesses can apply through most banks, but the SC Bankers Association recommends going to the bank you already work with if you are a small business trying to apply for one of these loans.
