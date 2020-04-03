FIRST ALERT: Forecasters predict an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ready or not, the start of hurricane season is less than two months away. And this year, forecasters are predicting an active season in the Atlantic Basin.
First Alert Headlines:
- Forecasters from Colorado State University are predicting an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin this year.
- The forecasters are predicting 16 named storms for the 2020 season.
- Eight storms are expected to be hurricanes. Four of those hurricanes will likely become major storms.
- Forecasters believe this increased activity is due to warmer sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean this year and a lack of El Nino.
- The first storm this year will be named Arthur.
Led by Dr. Phil Klotzbach, the team of forecasters from CSU is predicting 16 named storms this season. Eight storms are expected to be hurricanes. Four of those hurricanes will likely become major. A major hurricane is a storm that is classified as Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
On average, we typically see 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin.
So, why an above-average season, you ask?
Forecasters believe this increased activity is due to the presence of warmer sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean this year. They also believe that there will be a lack of an El Nino pattern during the season.
An El Nino pattern typically promotes less storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean due to stronger vertical wind shear, which tears storms apart. A La Nina pattern usually promotes increased storm activity in the Atlantic.
At this time, it's too early to tell if any storms will impact the state of South Carolina or any state in the U.S., but we'll keep you posted.
The first storm to be named in the Atlantic Basin this year is Arthur, followed by Bertha, Cristobal and Dolly.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends November 30.
