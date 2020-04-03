First Alert Forecast: Tracking an increased fire danger, highs in the 80s and our next chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking an increased fire danger in the Midlands, warmer temperatures, and our next best chance of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· An Increased fire danger is posted for the remainder of today and Saturday due to low relative humidity values, brief wind gusts and dry fuels on the ground. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. It will be chilly, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
· A warm weekend is on tap! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.
· An isolated late day shower is possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%.
· A few isolated showers are possible Monday as well. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· More rain and potential storms are in your forecast for Tuesday. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Highs will be in the 80s next Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! We have an increased fire danger in the Midlands for the remainder of your Friday through your Saturday. Why, you ask? With low relative humidity values, brief wind gusts to 10 to 15 mph and dry fuels on the ground, outdoor burning is not recommended.
As we move through your Friday night, expect a chilly one. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies.
On Saturday, after a chilly start, we'll see high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy your Saturday.
For Sunday, we'll see a few more clouds across our skies. While most of the day will be dry, a couple of isolated showers could creep in for parts of the area late in the day. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Even warmer weather is expected for Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
Rain chances will grow to around 40% by Tuesday as a weather system moves in from our west. For now, we're expecting scattered showers and the potential for some thunderstorms. We'll keep you posted to any changes. At this time, we have not issued an Alert Day for Tuesday, but we'll keep you updated. Otherwise, on Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Isolated showers are possible next Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. A Little Chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
