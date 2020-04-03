First Alert Forecast: Lovely Spring Weekend On The Way

Get Ready For A Wonderful Spring Weekend
This weekend will be a picture perfect Springtime forecast starting today through Sunday!
Mix of sun and clouds with wonderful temperatures! We’ll see daytime Highs in the lower 70s today through Sunday. Overnight lows in the lower 50s. Increasing clouds by Sunday afternoon as winds turn to the Southwest and brings a bit more moisture into the state.
We’ll see a slight chance of showers by Monday, however it’s Tuesday when we’ll see our rain chances go up with the next system coming our way. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs in the lower 80s
Weather Highlights:
- Great looking weekend with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
- Highs in the 70s…Lows in the 50s
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Clear. Low Near 50
Saturday and Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs middle to upper 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High Near 80
