DHEC releases new list of S.C. coronavirus cases by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning April 3, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will disclose up-to-date numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases by zip code, as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Along with this order, DHEC has been instructed to also provide the estimated number of residents who may be infected and untested within the same zip code. That information will be available April 5, DHEC said.
The governor states that this non-identifying information does not violate any privacy laws, federal or state. He also said it is in the public’s interest to have this information available, and he hopes that it will reinforce the seriousness of staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
About a week ago, DHEC started to share the number of coronavirus cases in each zip code, but quickly backtracked -- only providing a list of affected zip codes in each county, but no numbers concerning cases.
When asked about the switch, Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said she was concerned the list was giving some people a “false sense of security,” if they didn’t see cases in their zip code.
“There are unrecognized cases everywhere,” she said.
Bell said everyone in the state is at risk to catch the virus and should take the same precautions to fight the spread of the virus, no matter where they live.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
