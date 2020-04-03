Blue Granite rate hike approved, but at lower rate than company requested

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A rate hike requested by Blue Granite Water Service has been approved -- but at a much lower rate than the company hoped.
The South Carolina Public Service Commission granted Blue Granite an 8% increase, according to a memo sent out by the Town of Irmo. Blue Granite wanted a 56% increase.
Customers will see their sewer bills rise to $80.93 a month under this increase, the memo said.
At this time, it’s not clear when the new rate will go into effect.
Note that the memo sent out by the Town of Irmo only mentioned sewer rates, not water rates. This story will be updated as we learn more.
Blue Granite first requested its rate hike in Sept. 2019, proposing a 35 to 55% increase in water rates, and a 56% increase in sewer rates.
It sparked immediate backlash from the community, with many saying they had never heard of a rate hike so high.
Representatives from Blue Granite said revenue from the increase will mainly go towards financing third-party expenses and improving infrastructure. The company said it had not asked for a rate increase since 2017. The latest increase happened in 2018.
Company spokesman Reese Hannon said since the last rate increase was put in place, the company has spent $23 million on infrastructure projects and improvements across the state.
Many customers who attended meetings to oppose the rate hike also said they were not happy with the quality of service Blue Granite provided.
Local politicians got involved with the fight and advocated for customers to the Public Service Commission.
