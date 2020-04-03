ATF offers reward for information in connection with Columbia church fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information related to a fire at Whaley Street United Methodist Church.
Officials believed the fire started shortly before midnight on March 19. The fire damaged only one room within the church and no one was injured, according to ATF officials.
The fire has been classified as incendiary and is currently being investigated by the ATF, the Columbia Police Department, and the Columbia Fire Department.
If you have any information regarding this fire, please call 1-888-283-8477.
