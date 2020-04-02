Sumter Police: Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a woman at gunpoint earlier this week.
Warrants have been issued for Sharell Wells, 27, of 991 Cambridge Drive. He is wanted for armed robbery, assault and battery-1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The incident, which happened at about 11 a.m. on March 30 in the parking lot of a Lafayette Drive apartment complex, remains under investigation.
Wells is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 145 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where Wells could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.