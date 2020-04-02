Stimulus money from coronavirus relief bill will help cover some financial losses for SC colleges, universities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Because of the coronavirus pandemic, colleges and universities in South Carolina are expecting millions of dollars in financial losses.
During a virtual town hall with staff and faculty earlier this week, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen shared some estimates.
"The financial impact of this pandemic is estimated -- through the end of the semester -- $20 to $40 million," he said.
According to the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, due student refunds for meal plans, parking and housing and other losses in revenue, public and private higher education institutions in South Carolina could see up to $220 million in financial losses.
"The loses are significant," said Dr. Rusty Monhollon, the president and the executive director of the state Commission on Higher Education. “Moving into the summer and looking ahead to the fall, there is a lot of uncertainty."
Dr. Monhollon said colleges and universities in South Carolina will get some help because of the coronavirus relief bill signed into law last week. Earlier this week, we told you about money helping K-12 education in South Carolina.
Dr. Monhollon said higher education in South Carolina can expect about to see about $180 or $185 million from the Education Stabilization Fund.
The American Council on Education has released estimates on their website. According to them, research universities like the University of South Carolina-Columbia might receive about $21 million and Clemson University might receive about $14 million. The U.S. Department of Education still has to decide how to allocate this money.
Dr. Monhollon said experts across the country believe higher education institutions will need more money.
"I think, in the short term, this will help and allow institutions to continue and prepare for the summer and fall," he said.
Dr. Monhollon believes tuition increases to recoup these losses are unlikely in South Carolina.
"I really think that's the last thing our institutions would want to do. I think they are really committed to keeping the costs on students down as much as possible," he added.
Public colleges and universities in South Carolina will be doing virtual learning through the rest of the spring.
On Thursday afternoon, UofSC announced it will continue remote learning through the end of their Summer II semester for the Columbia and Palmetto College campuses.
