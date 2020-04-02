S.C. hospitality industry braces for difficult months ahead as many have already cut staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s hotels, restaurants and recreation areas are usually packed this time of year, but those recreation areas became ghost towns as Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing non-essential businesses took effect Wednesday.
Hotels, deemed an essential business, are still open, but the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism shared new numbers Wednesday showing many hotels across the state have either had to close their doors, or are seeing scarce occupancy levels.
A few hotel owners in the downtown Columbia area said usually during this time of year they are at over 80 percent occupancy, but COVID-19 has changed all that. Now, less than 10 percent of their rooms are filled.
Hotel owners say they are having to cut staff because of it, something owners say has been heartbreaking.
“They were scared, and we didn’t have the answers for them,” Jennifer Bolling, the Chief Marketing Officer for Lexington Hospitality and ALOFT Manager, said.
Bolling said the last few weeks have been upsetting as layoffs began. The hotel saw the number of guests drop to as low as zero some nights.
“It was devastating, they are family,” Bolling said. “And telling them-- when you really want to just hug them, yeah it was sad.”
The director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Duane Parrish, said ALOFT isn’t alone.
“Before it’s said and done, 50% of the people who work in the hospitality industry will either by laid off… furloughed or terminated,” Parrish said.
He said the hospitality industry employs about 10% of the entire South Carolina workforce -- that’s more than 200,000 people. But he said for many hotels and businesses, making ends meet right now is difficult.
Parrish said more than 350 of the state’s 1,200 hotels have already closed their doors in recent weeks.
“That number of 371 closed right now, that number will increase,” he said. “Because as the hotel gets down to 10 to 20% occupancy range… it becomes more expensive to stay open than it does to close.”
Parrish said the numbers out Wednesday show hotel occupancy across the state was down 65% last week. He estimates that occupancy is now down by 75%.
Bolling said they usually see about 80 to 90 % occupancy this time of year at ALOFT.
“The drastic change is, you know, 5 to 15% across the downtown markets -- its devastating,” she said.
Rick Patel, who owns the Sheraton in downtown Columbia, said they’ve also struggled to keep employees.
“We need help to bring back all the employees at full steam,” Patel said.
Parish said that help is one the way. The CARES Act, which Congress passed last week, will provide many loans to hotels and other small businesses to keep them on their feet.
Patel did say that while the CARES Act will help hotels stay afloat, the federal government needs to provide a second wave of aide to small businesses to help them bring back all their employees.
Parrish said the hospitality industry was one of the first areas hit, saying he started seeing declines in occupancy at the beginning of March.
However, the bright side is Parrish thinks hospitality and tourism will also be the first ones to come back from this once things reopen again.
Parrish said another big help to those laid off in the hospitality industry is the unemployment benefits now open to employees who have been laid off or furloughed.
