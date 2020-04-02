Samsung facility in Newberry County closed after 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

The Samsung Electronics Home Appliance facility, a major employer in Newberry, is currently closed. (Source: WECT)
By Laurel Mallory | April 2, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:47 AM

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people who work at a Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry County tested positive for the coronavirus, a company official said.

The Samsung Electronics Home Appliance facility, a major employer in Newberry, is currently closed.

Employees told WIS they found out Wednesday that two coworkers tested positive.

The facility closed Thursday and will remain closed until Monday, April 6 for cleaning.

A spokesperson with Samsung gave the following statement:

“Our top priority is the health of our employees and the safety of our communities. We have been notified that two employees at our Samsung Electronics Home Appliance (SEHA) facility, in Newberry County, S.C. have tested positive for coronavirus. We are working with local health authorities and continue to follow their guidance related to the situation. The location is currently closed to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The facility will resume operation on Monday, April 6.”

