Samsung facility in Newberry County closed after 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people who work at a Samsung manufacturing facility in Newberry County tested positive for the coronavirus, a company official said.
The Samsung Electronics Home Appliance facility, a major employer in Newberry, is currently closed.
Employees told WIS they found out Wednesday that two coworkers tested positive.
The facility closed Thursday and will remain closed until Monday, April 6 for cleaning.
A spokesperson with Samsung gave the following statement:
