RCSD: 1 injured following shooting in Bookman Road, Nature Trail area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before midnight on April 2 in the Bookman Road and Nature Trail area.
When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
A woman has been detained in connection with the shooting.
At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting and whether the woman was a passenger in the man’s vehicle or a passerby.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
