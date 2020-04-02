RCSD: 1 injured following shooting in Bookman Road, Nature Trail area

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 2, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 6:58 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred before midnight on April 2 in the Bookman Road and Nature Trail area.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A woman has been detained in connection with the shooting.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting and whether the woman was a passenger in the man’s vehicle or a passerby.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

