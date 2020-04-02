Publix to provide customers with contactless pay options

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Publix is now implementing contactless pay options in all of its stores.
Store officials announced Thursday that customers can now pay using their smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit cards using a contactless-enabled device instead of putting a payment card into the PIN pad. Contactless pay methods include Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.
“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”
These payment options will be available along with the existing mobile payment option, which is available through the store’s app to pay for items.
The contactless payment options will be available for customers in select stores starting Thursday and in all stores on April 4.
