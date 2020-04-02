Prisma Health nurse says healthcare workers are at risk under current N95 guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nurses at Prisma Health have reached out to WIS after saying they were told not to use the protective N95 respirators when it came to interacting with some patients who have, or are suspected of having, COVID-19.
One nurse agreed to speak with us if she could remain anonymous to keep her position at the hospital.
"Us as nurses on the front line, we're scared too," she said. "It's a fearful situation, but we're there to do our job. all we're asking is that we can do our job and be safely protected."
The nurse says new guidelines at Prisma Health are making her feel more vulnerable to COVID-19 than ever.
"When this virus first started, the policy was to wear our gown, our gloves, N95 masks, and face shields," she said. "They're now saying, the only time we are supposed to wear an N95 mask is if the patient is being intubated or getting a respiratory treatment because that puts the virus out into the air. My question is if the patient coughs, the virus is going to be int he air for 3 hours. The virus hasn't changed, but these policies are changing."
Leaders at Prisma Health say, the CDC changed their guidance a few weeks ago. When that happened, they say Prisma adapted their protocol to align with those updates.
"They essentially changed from having an N95 for all contact with a COVID patient...to allowing for using an N95 just for the higher risk procedures," said Dr. Eric Ossmann. "Such as placing a breathing tube, administering a nebulized medication, or inducing a sputum sample or getting nasal swabs."
The CDC's website says surgical N95 respirators are recommended only for use by Health Care Professionals who need protection from both airborne and fluid hazards (e.g., splashes, sprays).
"We have an Infection Prevention Task Force that is meeting on a daily basis and reviewing all procedures, our stockpile of PPE, and reviewing any obvious changes that we would need to make," Ossmann said. "It's an ongoing process, it's completely dynamic, and as we get new information in and new guidelines, we're adapting and adjusting."
Nurses working face to face with COVID-19 patients just hope, that if a change that offers more protection is coming, it happens fast.
“I’m asking them to stand up and advocate for the nurses that are on the front lines,” the nurse said. “We’re the ones taking care of the patient, and now we’re the ones being put at risk. As a nurse, I signed up to be a nurse and to be on the front lines. I did not sign up to put my life at risk.”
