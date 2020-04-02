Prisma Health adds in-house COVID-19 testing for patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - In its continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Prisma Health has added in-house COVID-19 testing in the Upstate and in the Midlands.
Officials said in-house testing is being done on a limited basis. However, the testing is also reducing the number of patients waiting for COVID-19 test results at the hospitals. Officials said this also reduces the use of personal protective equipment while reducing the time waiting time for results as well from a few days to a few hours.
“The faster testing is a game-changer for Prisma Health and our frontline healthcare workers. It will allow us to more quickly identify patients who test negative and otherwise would require the COVID-19-level of isolated care and the use of multiple days of protective equipment throughout their care,” Dr. Scott Sasser said.
Prisma Health reminds patients to use its Virtual Visit website to seek care for potential COVID-19. Virtual visits are free using the promo code COVID19.
