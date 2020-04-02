Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — The longtime mayor of a southeast Georgia city has died. The city of Vidalia said in a news release that Mayor Ronnie A. Dixon died Wednesday at age 77. No cause of death was given. Dixon had been a fixture in local government for more than four decades in the rural city known as the “Sweet Onion Capital of the World.” He became a member of the city council in 1978 and served for 16 years. Then Dixon was elected mayor and began his first term in 1994. He remained in office at the time of his death.