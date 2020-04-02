Health leaders warn smoking, vaping could put you at serious risk with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data out this week from the Centers for Disease and Prevention shows that over 70% of ICU admissions and over 75% of non-ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19 were of people who reported one or more underlying health conditions or had other risk factors like smoking or pregnancy.
This means that if you have an underlying health issue like chronic lung disease, which includes things like asthma and obstructive pulmonary disease, you are at greater risk of needing to be hospitalized or admitted to the ICU if you get COVID-19.
Further, CDC officials said that smoking increases the risk of lung disease, making it harder to recover from COVID-19.
Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, a professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and a pediatrician at MassGeneral Hospital said that it’s more important than ever to quit smoking and vaping. He said that COVID-19 essentially attacks your lungs and, by smoking or vaping, you are weakening the lungs’ ability to fight COVID-19 if you get it.
“A young woman recently hospitalized, her only risk factor was vaping and here she is COVID positive, needing hospitalization,” Dr. Winickoff said.
Dr. Winickoff said smoking and vaping not only harms the lungs and heart, but it impacts your immune system.
“There’s these little cilia, which are the fibers in the lungs which help bring out viruses and bacteria and toxins and helps expel them from the body. And those get paralyzed when people are smoking and vaping,” Dr. Winickoff said.
He said vaping also increases your risk of contracting COVID-19.
“E-cigarette use and cigarette use bring the hands up to the mouth sometimes hundreds of times per day,” Dr. Winickoff said.
The CDC recommends not touching your face in order to prevent contracting the virus.
In the CDC’s latest study, they found that of the ICU admissions, 78% of those individuals reported one or more underlying health conditions.
CDC officials said last week that tobacco smoking can increase the risk of developing lung disease, making it harder to recover from lung diseases or infections such as COVID-19. Health leaders and organizations including the World Health Organization and the director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse gave similar warnings about how smoking and vaping increases risk.
“You can really save yourself from needing to get into that mask, get into that hospital, but most importantly for people who are using these substances, you also have the chance to save someone else because, once we hit the limit of hospitalizations and ventilators, you could save someone else by not taking up a space,” Dr. Winickoff said.
The president of Tobacco-Free Kids, Matthew Myers, said this is the most important time to try to quit smoking or using e-cigarettes.
“People don’t realize, but if you’re a long time smoker, if you quit, you dramatically and rapidly improve your lung health and rapidly decrease your cardiovascular disease risk. So, it’s not too late to quit,” Myers said.
If you want to quit, Tobacco-Free Kids gives a list of free resources on their website here.
