First Alert Forecast: Lovely Spring Forecast

Carolina Sunshine and Nice Spring Temperatures
High pressure will continue to give a lovely spring weather over the next several days
Mix of sun and clouds with daytime Highs Near 70 today. We’ll warm up to the lower 70s by Friday and upper 70s by Sunday.
We’ll remain dry until Tuesday when we’ll see our rain chances go up with the next system coming our way. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs Near 80
Weather Highlights:
- Great looking weekend with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
- Highs in the 70s…Lows in the 50s
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High Near 70
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle 40s
Friday: Sunny. Highs lower 70s
Saturday and Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs middle to upper 70s
