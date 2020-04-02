Deputies make quick arrest after overnight shooting in Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just hours after a shooting left a man in the hospital, deputies arrested a suspect.
The shooting happened around 11:57 p.m. Wednesday in Elgin, near Bookman Road and Nature Trail, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known.
Thursday afternoon, deputies announced the arrest of 33-year-old Anthony Selph.
Investigators said Selph and the victim were at a home on Bookman Road when they got into an argument.
The victim tried to get away in his car, but Selph followed him and shot him, deputies said.
Selph faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.
The property charges came after Selph damaged RCSD’s detention cells and benches during his arrest, deputies said.
A woman who was detained in connection with the shooting was released without charges.
