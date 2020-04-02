Acuity Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $57.2 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.84 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.
The lighting maker posted revenue of $824.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.9 million.
Acuity Brands shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI