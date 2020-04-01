UofSC to issue student refunds after campus closure caused by coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina will soon issue refunds to students for campus amenities they paid for upfront.
Prorated refunds will go to students who paid for meal plans, parking permits and on-campus housing for the spring semester.
The refunds will be prorated starting March 16, the first day UofSC closed its main campus to students after spring break in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
These amenities are refundable -- but tuition is not, according to guidance from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) that came out on Wednesday.
Tuition, academic fees and student support fees are not refundable, CHE said, because classes are still happening online.
Students can expect a credit on their accounts around April 22, university officials said.
Greek organizations will handle Greek housing and meal plans paid for by students. As for parking refunds for faculty and staff, those details will be available soon, the college said.
