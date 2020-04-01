Three Rivers Behavioral Health implements changes to services, programs due to COVID-19

The facility’s Partial Hospitalization Program is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Psychiatric Intensive Outpatient Program is available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Program is available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The facility’s Outpatient Trauma Recovery Program, which is exclusive for military members, first responders, and veterans, is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.