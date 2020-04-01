Three Rivers Behavioral Health implements changes to services, programs due to COVID-19

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at Three Rivers Behavioral Health have announced new changes to services and programs due to COVID-19.
Team members will now screen all individuals when they enter the facility. Anyone who needs non-emergency healthcare is asked to contact Three Rivers Behavioral Health instead of calling the facility’s Emergency Department.
Also, all outpatient services have been converted to telehealth. Anyone in need of these services is asked to call 1-866-796-9911 to begin a cost-free assessment to determine if an outpatient program is right for you, your patient, or your loved one.
The facility’s Partial Hospitalization Program is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Psychiatric Intensive Outpatient Program is available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Program is available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The facility’s Outpatient Trauma Recovery Program, which is exclusive for military members, first responders, and veterans, is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Three Rivers Behavioral Health has also suspended all in-person visitation with limited critical exceptions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Instead, those who wish to visit a patient are encouraged to use telemedicine, zoom, extended phone time, and other methods of electronic communication.
Team members are also receiving additional training on handwashing and hand sanitization. Strict employee and client compliance with washing or sanitizing hands thoroughly and often has also been implemented. Required cleaning and sanitization throughout the facility, including intake rooms, surfaces, and common areas, has also been increased.
Three Rivers Behavioral Health is continuing to closely monitor information provided by government, regulatory, and local entities regarding the public health crisis.
