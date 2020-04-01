SCDPPPS suspending all offender hearings due to COVID-19

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 1, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 1:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services has now suspended all offender hearings.

According to SCDPPPS spokesman Peter O’ Boyle, that includes hearings before the court, the board, or an agency hearing officer.

However, exceptions will be made for emergency hearings as determined by court officials or hearing officers. O’Boyle said victims will continue to be notified in a timely manner of those hearings.

SCDPPPS has also restricted access to its central and county offices during this emergency.

