27 S.C. inmates accused of non-violent crimes released amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About two dozen inmates in South Carolina who are awaiting trial, accused of non-violent offenses, have had their bonds reduced amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The inmates were in Richland and Kershaw counties and were unable to post the surety bonds they were given during arraignment.
The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office reviewed a list of 65 defendants and decided to change those surety bonds to Personal Recognizance Bonds for 27 people -- 21 in Richland County and six in Kershaw County.
Those people can now leave jail as long as they attend their court proceedings.
The court said it made the decision by considering the following factors:
- If a defendant had agreed to plead guilty to a crime and receive a time-served sentence, but was unable to do so because court has been suspended through May 3, 2020
- The defendant’s age and whether he/she had a serious health condition that placed him/her at an additional risk for contracting COVID-19
- The seriousness of the crime
- The defendant’s prior record
- The amount of the defendant’s existing surety bond
- Other extenuating circumstances presented by defense counsel
The number of inmates whose bonds were converted is far less than those that requested the treatment. Officials said 65 inmates were on the list for consideration.
Those who were not granted a Personal Recognizance Bond can petition the Chief Administrative Judge to address the issue.
