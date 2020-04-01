Richland Two offers Wi-Fi zones for students to complete e-learning assignments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Schools across the state may be closed, but Richland Two has provided students with a way to complete e-learning assignments.
The district has established outdoor wi-fi zones at schools to allow students to complete their assignments on their district-issued Chromebooks or personal devices. Families will be able to park their vehicles at designated locations at schools to turn in assignments.
The outdoor wi-fi zones will be available to students seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To see a list of schools and wi-fi zone locations, visit this link.
