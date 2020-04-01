Richland Co. Council discusses stay-at-home ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council called a special meeting to, in part, discuss implementing a stay-at-home ordinance for the county amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The meeting occurred on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m.
The council decided to draft an ordinance to be reviewed for their next meeting.
Residents who wanted to participate in the Citizens’ Input segment could email their comments to the Clerk of Council’s Office at covid19@richlandcountysc.gov. Residents should provide their name, physical address, and email address when submitting their comments.
You may also submit your comments to the County’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Comments received will be read during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Residents can also watch the meeting online or on their phones.
To join the webinar on your computer, use this link: https://zoom.us/j/852226793. The webinar ID is 852 226 793.
Or iPhone or Android One-tap:
US: 1-929-205-6099, 852226793# or 1-312-626-6799, 852226793#
Or Telephone:
1-312-626-6799 or 1-301-715-8592
Richland County has the most cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday, with 148.
The City of Columbia passed a stay-at-home ordinance that went into effect Sunday.
The council called on Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. Tuesday, the governor closed non-essential businesses across the state with an executive order, but some are calling for more.
Here is the text of the letter from the council to McMaster:
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Richland County Council calls upon Governor Henry D. McMaster to immediately undertake and coordinate all necessary and reasonable activities for this emergency response to include the issuance of a mandatory stay at home order for individuals, unless they are providing or requiring an essential service, for the State of South Carolina for a minimum period of Fourteen (14) Days, or such other period as may be determined to be appropriate by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and deemed necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the population of the State of South Carolina. Respectfully submitted this 31st day of March 2020.”
For additional information, please contact the Richland County Clerk’s Office.
