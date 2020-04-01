Richland Co. Council discusses stay-at-home ordinance

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Richland County Council calls upon Governor Henry D. McMaster to immediately undertake and coordinate all necessary and reasonable activities for this emergency response to include the issuance of a mandatory stay at home order for individuals, unless they are providing or requiring an essential service, for the State of South Carolina for a minimum period of Fourteen (14) Days, or such other period as may be determined to be appropriate by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and deemed necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the population of the State of South Carolina. Respectfully submitted this 31st day of March 2020.”