Residents can now apply for benefits with SC Thrive without leaving home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - SC Thrive has announced a new way for residents to receive benefits without having to leave their homes.
Officials said residents can call the SC Thrive Contact Center to apply for benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, and TANF over the phone.
“Our mission is to lead South Carolinians to stability by providing innovative and efficient access to quality of life resources,” SC Thrive CERO Tricia Richardson said. “The SC Thrive Contact Center is set up to help people during situations like this. The applications we offer provide access to healthcare services families and individuals may need and money to stretch their grocery budgets.
Free online tax filing and a list of coronavirus resources are also available through the SC Thrive website.
To apply for benefits, call the SC Thrive Contact Center at 1-800-726-8774.
