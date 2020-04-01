RCSD: 56-year-old man arrested, accused of sexually abusing relative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Department has arrested a 56-year-old man on several charges, including incest.
Michael Allan Letts is facing charges of incest, 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years of age, 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16, and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Letts is accused of sexually abusing a relative from age 10 to age 17. The victim reported the abuse in January. Letts was arrested once the investigation was concluded.
Letts is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
