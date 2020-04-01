RCSD: Two men wanted for stealing beer, cigarette lighters from Dollar General

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to identify two men wanted for shoplifting.
On March 12, at approximately 8:20 a.m., two men walked into Dollar General Store, located on the 100 block of William Harden Road.
One of the men stole a package of cigarette lighters. The other man stole a 12-pack of beer. They fled the scene in a gold, four-door sedan.
One man was wearing blue scrubs with a dark undershirt, dark-colored tennis shoes, and a patriot’s baseball hat. The other man was wearing multi-colored shorts, a dark shirt, tennis shoes with red laces and a Chicago Bulls baseball hat.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
