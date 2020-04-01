RCSD arrest 35-year-old man wanted for groping teenager in Walmart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 35-year-old man wanted for groping a teenager in the cosmetic section of a Walmart store in January.
Marlon Cruz Carpio has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery. Carpio is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
On Jan. 27, around 1:30 p.m., a teenager was shopping in the cosmetic section of the Walmart on Killian Road, when a man approached her. That man was later identified as Carpio.
Carpio said needed help looking for something for a female relative. The 16-year-old told investigators he asked her about a variety of products, with the intent of lengthening the conversation.
When the teen became uncomfortable and intended to leave, Carpio leaned in to give her a side hug. As he let go, he touched her rear end.
Authorities said the girl immediately told store security, who called RCSD.
