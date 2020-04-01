Public Safety Alert crashes South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Public Safety Alert sent to phones across South Carolina on Tuesday night, caused the state’s emergency management website to crash.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division sent out a message around 6:30 p.m. to South Carolinians that read, “Non-essential businesses to close. Please stay home. Stop the spread of COVID-19,” and then lists the division’s website.
The alert came after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that closes non-essential businesses for 15 days starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
SCEMD said that moments after the alert was sent out, its website received 650 hits a second from people clicking on the website address, which the agency said is about 2,340,000 users in an hour. The agency said that’s ten times more traffic than any incident it has ever activated for, including hurricanes.
The SCEMD’s website is now back up and running.
