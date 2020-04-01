Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TEEN DROWNS
Teen drowns while swimming with friends in SC
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school student has died after a swimming trip. The Kershaw County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Armando Cervantes Estrada died Tuesday at Prisma Health Richland. WIS-TV reports Estrada was with a few other teens swimming out from Buck Hill Landing at Lake Wateree on Monday when he went under the water. The coroner's office says an autopsy was scheduled Wednesday for Estrada, a student at Lugoff-Elgin High School.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
Gov orders non-essential SC businesses closed amid outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered the closure of non-essential businesses in South Carolina, his latest in a stair-step escalation of measures aimed at quelling the new coronavirus outbreak. The governor on Tuesday announced the order, which applies to thousands of businesses across the state, from tattoo parlors and hair salons to spas, nightclubs and museums. Not included are grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as large-scale retailers like Walmart, gas stations and banks. The cities of Charleston and Columbia had enacted similar orders last week, but the Republican governor had previously shied away from issuing such a mandate for the entire state.
BICYCLE CONFESSION
Police: Suspect rode bike to scene, shouted 'I killed him'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina man suspected of shooting and killing another man after a dispute tried to ride his bicycle into the crime scene shouting “I killed him." Authorities say 60-year-old Frederick Lamont Jenkins argued with the man late Sunday in Charleston, then returned on his bicycle with a gun. Police say Jenkins left after the shooting, but returned as police officers were investigating, trying to ride his bicycle through the crime tape. Jenkins is charged with murder. Police say 34-year-old Kevin Pruitt tried to run after being shot but collapsed and was declared dead at the scene.
WHITE NATIONALIST
White nationalist gets bond after voicing concern over virus
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A white nationalist jailed in South Carolina on a domestic violence charge was granted bond after requesting a release because of coronavirus concerns. Augustus Sol Invictus was granted a $10,000 bond Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His attorney said the bond was appropriate given coronavirus concerns and trial delays. Officials say no cases have been reported at the jail. Invictus is accused of choking his wife, holding a gun to her head and forcing her to drive him to South Carolina. Invictus ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIAL EDUCATION
Remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities
BOSTON (AP) — Schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find new ways to provide remote instruction to students with disabilities as instruction moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are creating online lessons and looking for ways to provide physical therapy over video conference. But some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling. The shift has strained some parents who are trying to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers for their children. Some students have lost access to expensive technology they use to communicate at school.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DIGITAL-DIVIDE
School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students
WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — The pandemic that launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide. School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance of keeping up. The nation's largest school districts, including Los Angeles and New York, are spending millions of dollars to provide devices and internet connections for students. Smaller districts are finding ways to boost wireless internet in school parking lots and distribute hot spots. Still, others are sticking with paper assignments and books because the digital equity issues are too much to overcome.