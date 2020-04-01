First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few chilly mornings ahead!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some chilly morning and some warm afternoons ahead.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. It will be chilly, with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
· Morning temperatures will settle into the 40s over the next few mornings. Bundle up!
· Mostly sunny skies will be the rule for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 Thursday, then rise into the mid 70s by Friday.
· A warm weekend is on tap! Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday and the upper 70s by Sunday.
· More rain and storms move in next week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, bundle up! Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies.
Keep that sweater or light jacket with you over the next few mornings, too! We're expecting morning temperatures in the 40s Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
High pressure will control our weather for your Thursday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be fairly warm, rising into the upper 60s to near 70.
Even warmer weather will move in by Friday. High temperatures will rise into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We'll keep the 70s around for Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or two could develop late in the day Sunday. Rain chances are around 20%.
More unsettled weather pushes in next week with another round of showers and storms, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy Isolated PM Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 80.
